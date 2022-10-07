Tuan Ibrahim shares ‘last breakfast’ with ministry staff, suggests Parliament will be dissolved soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Speculation that Parliament will be dissolved soon continued to take centre stage, with Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man being the latest to hint that the 15th general election (GE15) will most likely be held this year.

The PAS deputy president said on Twitter that he attended a breakfast invitation with his ministry’s Corporate Communications Unit, suggesting that it was the last gathering with his staff before Parliament is dissolved.

“Last breakfast together, I guess,” the politician wrote on his Twitter account with an accompanying three-minute video.

In the video, Tuan Ibrahim addressed the staff present and thanked them for their hard work and dedication.

He also reminded them of the current situation where Parliament can be dissolved at any time.

“I heard it was today, but was told that there will be a Budget 2023 address later,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim told his staff that the dissolution of Parliament to pave way for GE15 can happen any time after today’s Budget 2023 announcement.

“The latest that Parliament will be dissolved is early next year.

“However, I am hearing that it will be soon by this year and GE15 will be held before the monsoon starts in November,” he said.

Since the start of this week, the dissolution of Parliament has been the main topic and was almost certain after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob appeared before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday. — Malay Mail