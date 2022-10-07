Umno sec-gen: Ismail Sabri govt lost ‘40 pct legitimacy to lead’ after PN MPs’ protest letter to Agong

PONTIAN (Oct 7): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today claimed the current federal government has lost “40 per cent of its legitimacy” after Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers sent a letter to the King to object to a general election during the year-end monsoon season.

He described the PN letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as akin to breaking ranks with the government as such issues are supposed to be resolved within the Cabinet.

“Only the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has the right to advise and give his recommendations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“With the PN ministers supporting the move in the letter, the current government has lost about 40 per cent of its legitimacy to lead,” Ahmad told reporters during the Pontian Umno division Puteri wing meeting at the party’s division hall here today.

Present was Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, who is also the Pontian Umno division chief.

The percentage given by Ahmad was reflective of the PN ministers in Ismail Sabri’s administration that consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS ministers.

Ahmad who is also Pontian MP also said all 191 Umno division wings nationwide are expected to launch their election machinery in conjunction with their divisional wing meetings during the weekend.

“Umno must make the necessary early measures as the GE15 may be held very soon,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man confirmed PN ministers sent a letter to the King stating their concerns on the monsoon season if a general election is held by this year.

The letter was dated last Monday and was signed by 12 Bersatu and PAS ministers.

The letter was also reported to cite the Meteorological Department’s forecast of a severe monsoon this year, and calls to prioritise post-Covid economic recovery.

PN is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and consists of Bersatu, PAS, Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) and Sabah-based entities Parti Progresif Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

Both PN and the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition are in an awkward alliance to govern Malaysia after the collapse of the election Pakatan Harapan coalition in early 2020. – Malay Mail