Warisan not worried about GRS-BN ‘marriage‘

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): The cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) is not preventing Parti Warisan (Warisan) to continue fighting for Sabahan rights.

Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong said the opposition party is not worried about a desperate forced kind of marriage between GRS and BN.

“Sabahans have realised by now, only Warisan is genuinely fighting for Sabah rights.

“Sabahans have realised by now, only Warisan dares to fight Malaya parties and will not bow down to Malaya masters,” he said.

Junz who is Tanjung Aru assemblyman, added

Sabahans have realised that it’s time to emulate Sarawak footsteps and vote for a local party via Warisan to fight for autonomy and return of our wealth.

“Sabahans have realised by now, that all parties such as GRS, BN, PN, PH are fully controlled by Malaya masters and that’s why they all see Warisan as their only enemy in Sabah. BN has declared Warisan as their main enemy in Sabah.

“Their Malaya masters are afraid of the awakening of Sabahans, rallied by Warisan. They are worried about Sabahans’ unity. They are scared of the Borneo Bloc (Warisan working with Sarawak) to become the kingmakers to determine the future of Putrajaya,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Even though it’s apparent that GRS cannot see eye to eye with BN, he said they are forced to get married in order to have a chance to defeat Warisan. Because they cannot afford to see the revolutionary rising up of Sabahans. Similarly for PH.

“Sabahans are no longer gullible. Sabahans will vote for the only local party that is not afraid of the Malaya masters.

“Hence, the coming GE15 presents Sabahans with the golden opportunity to change the destiny of Sabah. No coalition can form the Federal Government without Sabah and Sarawak, Sabahans can become kingmakers to control Putrajaya,” he said.

Junz also said Sabah cannot afford to be left behind by development continuously. “Sabah deserves better economic progress due to its abundant natural resources,” he said.

By forming force with Sarawak, he said Sabah and Sarawak could be the kingmaker and determine which parties form the next federal government together.

“Seize this golden opportunity to change the future of our generations in Sabah,” he added.

BN and GRS will work together to avoid facing each other in Sabah in the GE15.

Leaders from the two parties are finalising details of the seat-sharing formula for the 25 Parliament seats in Sabah.