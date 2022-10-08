Another RM85 mln deal for Sabah aviation company

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sazma Aviation Sdn Bhd (SAZMA), the subsidiary of Sabah Government-linked company, Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd (SAASB), has set another major milestone after being awarded with a contract worth about RM85 million from PTT Exploration and Production Malaysian Entity.

The contract for a two years primary period with further extension option of 19 months involves the provision of aviation services in Sabah waters with an additional one unit of Leonardo AW139 helicopter.

This will be the third AW139 helicopter operated by SAZMA.

“This contract speaks volume of a local Sabahan aviation company’s capability in handling the job,” said SAASB chairman Kenny Chua in a statement.

He also said that this proves that State Government is capable in bringing in major and meaningful investments to Sabah and its people. This is in line with “Sabah Maju Jaya” roadmap for the state development planned year 2021–2025.

Last year, SAZMA acquired two Leonardo AW139 helicopters to carry out offshore crew change operation in Sabah waters. The acquisition was made after the company was awarded with a five-year contract worth approximately RM245 million.

Businesswise, both big contracts have boosted the brand image of the state-owned aviation companies, said Chua.

He further said that following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between SAASB and POS Aviation, the former is in the process of setting up the state’s first ever fully integrated Cargo Terminal Operations (CTO). This project is expected to boost the state’s economy.

Once fully operational, the proposed CTO, will be a technologically advanced logistics hub envisioned to manage general cargo, perishable cargo and e-commerce. Besides serving Sabah’s requirements, the CTO will be designed to manage the entire Borneo Island’s air freight requirements in a seamless manner, assisted by contemporary technologies available in the market.

These milestones are important to SAASB as we aiming to become the major aviation service provider in the region.

What more with the national capital of the world’s fourth most populated country, Indonesia, is taking shape in Kalimantan which is just next door.

“Borneo Island is a rising giant and we hope to make our presence felt on its skies as one of the major aviation industry players,” added Chua.

In relation to this, he echoed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s assurance that the State Government always puts process thinking and planning into action, especially in implementing many development agendas to help the people.

The State Government is determined to build on the development momentum so as to improve quality of life of the people through these agendas, said Chua.