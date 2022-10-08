Attendant trapped in lorry after accident in Simunjan since last night, rescue ongoing

KUCHING (Oct 8): Efforts to extricate a lorry attendant who has been trapped inside the vehicle’s cabin after it was involved in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Kampung Sebauh, Simunjan last night is still ongoing.

The lorry, which was filled with palm oil fruits, landed on its side after it is believed to have gone out of control and veered off the road around 7.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said rescuers from the Simunjan fire station located about 40km away arrived at the scene around 8.40pm.

At the scene, rescuers discovered that the lorry had landed on its passenger side, at the left side of the road.

Two male victims were also identified to be trapped inside the vehicle’s cabin.

By using a rescue tool, the 53-year-old lorry driver was successfully extricated out of the damaged cabin at 12.45am.

The driver was said to have sustained injuries to both legs and was in a conscious state when he was rescued out of the wreck.

He was Immediately sent to a hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance from the Ministry of Health.

As of 6.30am today, rescuers were still awaiting for a crane to arrive at the scene to lift the lorry for the extraction of the lorry attendant.

It was mentioned that the victim is pinned at the vehicle’s engine area and no details were given if the 41-year-old victim is still alive.