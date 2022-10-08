Bintulu Chinese chambers president: Budget 2023 helps SMEs to face economic challenges

BINTULU (Oct 8): Any measure to sustain consumer spending, increase revenues for businesses and allow more private investment for growth for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would be good, said Yek Siew Liong.

“In these respect, 2 per cent reduction for personal income tax for annual income up to RM100,000 which will affect close to a million taxpayers and 2 per cent reduction to 15 per cent in income tax for micro SME operators will help to stimulate domestic consumption,” said the president of Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Similarly, he said RM25 million in incentives to promote domestic tourism, RM10 million to promote eco-tourism, RM90 million in grants to promote tourism activities and RM200 million to promote tourism recovery will all have the same effect to enhance the domestic economy.

He was commenting on the impact of Budget 2023 on the sustainability of SMEs especially in facing global economic challenges next year.

The National Budget 2023 was tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Parliament on Friday.

“RM10 billion in funds from Bank Negara Malaysia for SMEs to automate and digitise their operation is much welcomed,” said Yek.

He added a discount of 75 per cent for stamp duty for houses up to one million ringgit and RM10 stamp duty for transfer between family members will generate a more vibrant economy.

“I am happy to note RM200 million to subsidise logistics cost for the distribution of essential goods as this will help to control inflation.

“My concern for this budget is the impact of the deficit on the ringgit to be weakened and the pressure on interest rate to rise affecting the momentum of growth,” Yek said.

Nevertheless, he said this is the biggest budget of RM372.3 billion before dissolution of parliament and general election.