Borneo Cultures Museum gets shout-out from US Ambassador

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Borneo Cultures Museum here received high praise from US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian D McFeeters, who described it as ‘fantastic’.

He said it was impressive to learn that the museum had already recorded 450,000 visitors despite it being opened quite recently.

“I’m a big fan of museums worldwide and this is among the nicest ones I’ve seen, so I just want to take this opportunity to do a shout-out for Borneo Cultures Museum,” he said during a press roundtable at Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here yesterday.

When asked about which section that he liked the most, he said: “It’s a level where it’s sort of going through time, starting with archaeological research and going up to the modern times.

“It’s so well laid out, lots of explanation there – just a warm and inviting place to be,” he added.

Adding on to McFeeters’ remarks, press attaché to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Gurdit Singh, highlighted about the US Department of State’s ‘The Speaker’ programme through which subject matter experts from the US would be brought in to Malaysia, including to Sarawak, to engage with the local audience and stakeholders.

“Recently, we brought two experts in Sarawak: one on combating trafficking persons, and the other on empowering women in entrepreneurship and promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education for girls.

“These are just examples. We can explore, bringing in someone in museology to share the best practices in conserving arts and heritage with the audience in Malaysia,” he said.