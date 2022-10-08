Budget 2023: Control the size of civil service, says SUPP man

SIBU (Oct 8): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong has urged Putrajaya to ‘control’ the size of the civil service in the country to reduce the emoluments and retirement benefits which exceeded the development expenditure.

He said based on the federal government’s operating expenditure of RM233.5 billion for 2022, RM86.5 billion was allocated to civil servants emoluments and RM28 billion for retirement benefits.

“A total of RM114.5 billion or 49 per cent of the operating expenditure was allocated for civil emoluments and retirement benefits.

“Compared with 2021, the total operating expenditure was RM219.6 billion, where RM112.1 billion or 51 per cent was allocated for civil emoluments and retirement.

“There is a slight decrease. However, it is a very big chunk of expenditure because the total development expenditure was only RM75.6 billion (2022). In other words, the remuneration paid to the civil servants is more than the whole development (expenditure).

“So, this is something that the government must control. The government must control the size of civil service so that the emoluments and retirement benefits can be reduced. It is quite odd, I think, to see payment to civil servants exceed development expenditure,” said Wong.

He was speaking to reporters during the SUPP Dudong mobile service here today.

Additionally, he observed that RM6.3 billion was allocated to Sabah for development expenditure, and RM5.4 billion for Sarawak under Budget 2023.

“So, if you divide (the figure) by RM95 billion (development expenditure) – it is 6.6 per cent for Sabah and 5.6 per cent for Sarawak. From the face value, apparently it is not fair.

“However, we have difficulty to analyse in detail as to how much revenue those two areas contributed towards the total revenue.

“We are not sure, and that is why I fully support our Premier of Sarawak’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) emphasis that we must have representatives in Inland Revenue Board (IRB) so that we know where the income are from and then, we know where the expenses were dispensed off.

“Because this is one of the conditions of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) for representatives in IRB from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

According to Wong, another happy news for Sabah and Sarawak is the RM1.2 billion allocated for improvement of dilapidated schools.

He, however, noted that there are no details as to how much Sarawak will be allocated out of the allocation.

In giving his view on the outlook for next year, Wong described the situation as quite worrying.

“The overall picture for next year – it is quite worrying because the federal government’s revenue is expected to drop by 4.4 per cent to RM272.57 billion compared with last year (2021), RM285.22 billion. So, there is a drop of 4.4 per cent,” he said.

He further noted that the Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, also mentioned that the economy is estimated to grow by 4 to 5 per cent next year, when compared to 6.5 to 7 per cent in 2022, where a slowdown is projected.

Wong reckoned that inflation is a big problem too.

“Costs of food, raw materials and daily expenses are spiralling uncontrollably,” he said.