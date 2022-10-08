Budget 2023: Dayaks marginalised by Putrajaya, says PBDS president

MIRI (Oct 8): The Dayak community continues to be ignored by the federal government with no special allocation under Budget 2023, despite being the ‘fixed-deposit’ for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William.

He said his party viewed the budget as an inducement to gain support from women voters and first time voters aged between 18 and 20-years-old.

“PBDS is disappointed that Dayaks are not given any specific allocation, not even business development grants and agro development grants despite being fixed deposit supporters of the BN-PN government.

“The Dayaks continue to be marginalised by the federal government as evident from the just concluded budget,” he said.

He pointed out that the Dayaks are the largest ethnic group in Sarawak, making up 3.6 per cent of Malaysia’s population, and did not get any special allocation, whereas the Orang Asli who made up only 0.7 per cent were allocated RM350 million.

“Perhaps, in time of peace and prosperity, Dayak are forgotten and there is no ‘Bansa Dayak’ (Dayak race), but our country’s leaders should be reminded that during the Malayan Emergency from 1948-1960, Bansa Dayak put their lives on the line in defence of Malaya under the British who formed Sarawak Rangers,” Bobby said.