Budget 2023: Lo disappointed with lack of allocation for S’wak local councils

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) is disappointed with no allocation from the federal government for the local councils in Sarawak despite its huge contribution to the national coffers.

PMC chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the Budget 2023 was not much different from last year’s budget for the local councils and for Sarawak as a whole.

He lamented that this year, under Budget 2022, PMC only received less than RM3 million development funds from the federal Ministry of Local Government.

“After 56 years of depleting our oil resources for the development of Malaya, it’s time to return the oil resources to Sarawak so that Sarawak’s infrastructure and socio economic development can be on par with Malaya,” he said.

Lo said this in his reaction to the national Budget 2023, which was tabled in parliament yesterday.