Budget 2023: Minos questions why Sarawak gets less than Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 8): Political veteran Dato Peter Minos questions why Sarawak gets less than Sabah in terms of development allocations in the just-tabled Budget 2023.

Considering that Sarawak is geographically bigger than Sabah, he said the funding from the federal government under the annual budget to Sarawak should be more or equal to what its East Malaysian neighbour is getting.

He said that due to Sarawak’s bigger size, the state needs more funds to implement development such as roads and bridges in the rural and interior areas.

“We do not know why the federal government in the budget is giving RM6.3 billion to Sabah, and Sarawak RM5.4 billion.

” We do not know what criteria or basis is used by Kuala Lumpur. It is not explained.

“It was the same pattern last year. We always get less than Sabah. We are not being envious of Sabah but it does not look too fair,” he said when commenting on the Budget 2023, which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Zafrul had said the development allocation of RM6.3 billion and RM5.4 billion to Sabah and Sarawak respectively would go into infrastructure projects of all kinds, such as water, electricity, road, health and education.

Minos also noted the allocation to both Sabah and Sarawak since the total expenditure proposed next year was RM372.36 billion.

“So RM6.3 billion to Sabah is merely 1.7 per cent, and to Sarawak the RM5.4 billion is 1.5 per cent. I wonder how much is given to each other states.

“Both Sabah and Sarawak deserve more. Much much more. We need more funds for the basics like roads, electricity, treated water, clinics and such for the many still economically struggling people in the rural areas.

“Fighting real rural poverty and economic backwardness in our rural parts need lots of funds,” he said.

Minos, who is from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said it looks like Sarawak would have to rely on its own funds which is not enough.

“The constitutional equality that we obtained is not being matched in equality of funding from federal side.

“If the current national budget plan or allocation continues on like this, there is very little hope that Sabah and Sarawak can ever be at par with the Peninsular, economically speaking. We will always be left behind.

“This does not bode us well and neither is this vey good for our nation,” he said.