Budget 2023: RM13 mln for esports not enough, says Sibu esports association chief

SIBU (Oct 8): The RM13 million set aside under Budget 2023 for esports development may be inadequate, said Sibu Division Esport Association (SDESA) president Abdul Taib Rosli.

He recalled that a sum of RM20 million was allocated under Budget 2022 for esport, which was fast gaining popularity among the youth as well as international traction with its inclusion in the 2022 Asian Games.

Abdul Taib, however, was quick to point out that he supported the government’s plan to give tax reliefs to companies that contribute to these activities at the grassroots level.

“Quite surprised to hear the announcement of the 2023 Budget, where we had expected the budget for esports to be, may be the same as last year or increase.

“This RM13 million may not be enough, but I support the government’s plan to give tax breaks to companies that contribute to these activities at the grassroots level.

“Also, the government’s wise move to encourage the private sector also helps the association in promoting and encouraging this esports activity,” he said.

It had been also reported that esports had previously received an allocation three years in a row, where it was previously granted RM15 million under Budget 2021, RM20 million in Budget 2020 and RM10 million in Budget 2019.

Additionally, it was also mentioned in Budget 2023 that other than cashless transactions in Urban Transformation Centres (UTC), it also encourages various digital activities such as esports and coding for the benefit of youths.

On this, Abdul Taib, welcomes the proposal to make UTC a digital hub and a center for promoting various activities, especially esports.

“Because we often know UTC is an area visited by various walks of life.

“On behalf of SDESA, we will design programmes and activities to successfully develop talent and esports athletes in Sibu in line with the government’s facilities and recommendations to maximise UTC’s role as a Digital Hub,” he said.