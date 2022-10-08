Deputy Minister: More festivals lined up for Bau, Lundu to stimulate local economy

BAU (Oct 8): There will be more festivals lined up for Bau and Lundu districts to stimulate the local economy and attract visitors, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He envisioned the next festival to be held in the border village of Serikin, which has gained popularity as a weekend market again following reopening of international borders.

“We wait what happens in the next few months.

“Festivals should not stop because this is Sarawak. Sarawak needs to live in this kind of harmony for business, and local business will flourish,” he said when launching the Siniawan Country Music Festival 2022 Friday night.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said the Tasik Biru Festival 2022 was successfully held recently in Bau town and was able to bring in many visitors as well as spurring local economy.

If there are festivals from Tasik Biru to Sematan and then to Puncak Borneo and Serian, he believes it will activate more local socio business activities and benefit the people.

“We provide avenues and opportunities for the locals to let them earn some business,” he added.

On the Country Music Festival, he said the event held in conjunction with Oktoberfest succeeded in making the heritage town of Siniawan better known to outsiders.

“I thank the organisers for being bold in organising Oktoberfest and Country Music Festival in Siniawan.

“Siniawan is no longer isolated, it is already on the world map that Siniawan is the best Western music festival in the whole of Malaysia. You can never find this kind of place elsewhere,” he said.

With Malaysia now in transition Covid-19 endemic phase, he said the Country Music Festival can now be held annually starting this year after it was stopped in the past two years due to the pandemic.

He also believed the upcoming Siniawan Waterfront will be the new avenue to attract more visitors once the project is completed.

Meanwhile, the event deputy organising chairman Wejok Tomik said this year marked the fifth edition of the Siniawan Country Music Festival.

Present at the launching ceremony were Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin who is also Puncak Borneo MP, and the event’s prime mover Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Bau district officer Anielia Siam were among the attendees.