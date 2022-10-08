GE15: Elsiy Tinggang unanimously picked as candidate if PSB to contest in Serian

KUCHING (Oct 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Serian branch has officially been set up and operational on Wednesday, in time for the coming 15th General Election (GE15) expected anytime soon.

During the opening ceremony, branch members called for a resolution for PSB to contest the Serian parliamentary seat in GE15.

They also unanimously nominated branch chairperson Elsiy Tinggang to be the party’s candidate if it contests in Serian.

Party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who officiated the event, said he was confident PSB Serian branch will grow from strength to strength under the capable leadership of Elsiy.

He hoped that under Elsiy’s leadership, all leaders and party members would work hard together to enable PSB to become a force to be reckoned with, particularly in Serian.

Wong said PSB is a multi-racial party that fights for justice, equality, fair play and progress for the people of Sarawak irrespective of race, religion and culture.

He reiterated that PSB will provide a meaningful and constructive leadership to all communities and are responsive to the needs and requirements of all communities.

In this regard, PSB will bring the peoples’ voices to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and Parliament.

He also echoed the need for PSB to strive to work hard to restore all of Sarawak’s stolen or eroded rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It is most unfair to see that our rich natural resources such as oil and gas have all along been exploited bringing little benefits to the people of Sarawak.

“Our people particularly those living in the rural and coastal areas still remain backward not having basic needs, such as proper infrastructure facilities, medical and health care, schooling and housing facilities”, he said.

Having travelled the breadth of Sarawak covering every Division, he said what he witnessed was the appalling condition, particularly in the rural and interior areas, and also along the coastal areas.

“The road conditions remained poor, insufficient or no water and electricity supplies, poor health and medical care facilities, dilapidated school buildings, poor housing conditions and little or no internet coverage.

“There are still some 97,000 families in Sarawak who are living under the poverty line. No wonder people always say Sarawak is rich but the people of Sarawak still remain poor,” he said.

According to him again, PSB’s first priority is to help to improve people’s life and livelihood.

“We will put on hold or do away with some huge, mega projects which will not bring direct benefits to the people at large.

“We will then re-channel funds to help improve people’s fundamental requirements and basic needs. In other words, people’s wellbeing and livelihood are our top priority,” he said.

Wong also said PSB has forged an alliance with two other local based parties, namely Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

In so doing, he said PSB hopes to work closely together with them to avoid fighting each other in the forthcoming GE15.

“It is hoped that the people of Sarawak will realise that only the truly Sarawak-based parties can help bring the voices of Sarawak people to Putra Jaya. One of our slogans is ‘Restore Sarawak’.

“Only local Sarawak-based parties can truly fight for Sarawak,” he added.

PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong meanwhile talked about the party’s stand to restore Sarawak’s rights to resources and also MA63.

“In these trying times, Rayong also stressed that the rural folks, the farmers and rakyat in general, are suffering due to high prices – in particular, the basic necessities,” he said.