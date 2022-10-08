Ismail Sabri heads TYT birthday honours list

KUCHING (Oct 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob heads the list of this year’s State Honour recipients.

He will receive the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’.

The award will be presented during the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 86th birthday celebration today (Oct 8) in Miri.

Ismail Sabri, 62, is vice president of Umno, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

He is the sole recipient of the award and is among the 846 award recipients for 2022.

State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim will be receiving the Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

Those receiving the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’ are Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof and Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Dato Seri Zamrose Mohd Zain and prominent entrepreneurs Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, Datuk Abdul Wahab Dolah and Datuk Wong Kie Yik.

Those receiving Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ are Deputy Minister of Education and Innovation Dr Annuar Rapaee, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Dato Murshid DiRaja Dr Juanda Jaya, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) president and Group CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz.

Ten civil servants will receive the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) award which carries the title ‘Datu’.

The late Penghulu Imban Medan is bestowed the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) award which carries the title ‘Dato’ posthumously.

Another 17 including Baram MP Anyi Ngau are also receiving the PSBS.

Among the other recipients, four will receive the Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS) and five Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC), 22 Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC), 28 Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS), 67 Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK), 122 Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB), 126 Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS), 95 Ahli Bintang Kenyalang, 184 Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) and 149 Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).