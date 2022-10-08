Jobseekers urged to make full use of employment portals

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sabahans, especially youths and jobseekers, are urged to make full use of employment portals the government agencies and departments have set up to find jobs that are suited with their qualifications.

Among the portals available for them are the Sabah Jobs Portal (SJP) and MYFutureJobs portal, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor when officiating the Sabah Maju Jaya Career Carnival 2022 here on Saturday.

According to him, the job portals provided by the government acts as a platform for the public to find jobs in a respective locality and the private sector as well as for employers to advertise their vacancies.

“Therefore, Sabahans, especially the youth and job seekers, are advised to take full advantage of the job portals provided by government departments and agencies to find jobs that suit their qualifications,” he said.

According to Hajiji, as of September 27, 2022, a total of 5,491 job seekers and 233 employers offering 365 job vacancies had registered with the Sabah Jobs Portal.

“With the creation of the National Jobs Portal, MYFutureJobs and Sabah Jobs Portal, job matching can be done and these portals also offer other career services, in addition to offering government initiatives,” he stressed.

He disclosed that based on SOCSO’s data, from January until September 16, this year, a total of 1,013 people lost their jobs while those who have been given job placements are 10,971.

“I urge youths and job seekers to register in the Sabah Jobs Portal and I want more youth or school leavers to use this portal to find jobs”, he said.

The career carnival was organized by the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) and its agencies, the Human Resource Development Department (JPSM) and the Social Security Organization (SOCSO).

It offered more than 1,500 job opportunities by more than 20 employers from various sectors.

Hajiji said that since the country transitioned from the Covid-19 pandemic to endemic phase, the country’s economy has gradually recovered and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in April this year.

According to him, based on Malaysia’s Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for the state of Sabah as of May 2022 is 9.1 percent.

Hajiji lamented that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the employment sector, causing many industries to close down, thus causing the unemployment rate to increase as many were laid off due to downsizing.

Therefore, he said in order to respond to the challenges faced, the government took various initiatives including the organization of a career carnival as a medium to connect job seekers with employers.

He said the career carnival is a platform to provide youths with the exposure about job opportunities offered by the private sector in various fields.

JPSM, he said, has organized a total of six career carnivals so far this year with 14,654 and a total of 1,282, out of 3,109 applicants being hired.

He said the initiative carried out by SOCSO through the Employment Incentive Job Guarantee program (JKIP) can catalyze the creation of job opportunities and hiring throughout the year.

“As of July 18, this year, the JKIP Program and the MYFutureJobs employment service have helped provide job security to approximately 113,672 ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ members,” he said.

“In an effort to bridge the gap between supply and demand for jobs by employers and employees, a database needs to be developed and this can be done by intensifying efforts to implement the jobseeker profiling outreach program throughout the country,” Hajiji opined.

Therefore, he called on all Sabahans to take advantage of all the initiatives and incentives offered.

“Employers are also requested to provide the best job opportunities and incentives for job seekers,” he said and stressed that the government is very concerned about the complaints of the people and is always looking for the best method to solve the problems they face, including those related to unemployment and job loss.

According to him, to ensure that this matter can be dealt with effectively, various initiatives based on a job and career concept have been implemented to help those who are really affected and in need.

“I have introduced a new initiative known as the Youth Entrepreneur Jaya Scheme (SYABAS) to help Sabah’s youth expand existing businesses, or start new businesses after losing their jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The State Government has allocated RM10 million for the SYABAS program to provide financial assistance to the state’s youth entrepreneurs,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment about some quarters claiming that Sabah should have received a bigger allocation in the national budget 2023 which was tabled on Friday, Hajiji said that he too would have liked to see the state getting more.

“In managing this country, many things need to be taken into account, however this does not mean that Sabah does not need a larger allocation. We need more. In the context of the demand for the 40 per cent revenue to be returned to Sabah, we are continuing to demand and discuss with the federal government about this,” he said.

Some quarters claimed that the RM6.3 billion allocation for Sabah next year, an increase of 20.45 per cent compared to RM5.2 billion allocated to the state this year, was not enough because the state is supposed to receive 40 per cent of the revenue the federal government earns from Sabah.