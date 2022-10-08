KTS Group MD: Sustaining human resources vital to continue next gen workforce, leaders in company

KUCHING (Oct 8): The ability to sustain human resources is vital to continue the next generation of workforce and leaders in a company.

KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau said this will also ensure the sustainability and growth of a company.

“It is my hope that through unity and continuing with the tradition of our founders who have succeeded in setting the groundwork, we will be able to attract capable talents, those with integrity, selflessness and dedication to continue to be successful,” said Lau at the KTS 60th Anniversary Dinner on Friday night.

He added that to date, KTS Group of Companies have nearly 15,000 employees in diversified businesses across Malaysia and overseas since being incorporated in 1962 with just a handful of people.

“Without your contribution, we will not be able to celebrate this 60 years anniversary,” said Lau.

In his speech, he also reminisced on the humble beginnings of KTS and paid respects to the founding shareholders and past directors who have guided KTS since its formation.

Also during the dinner, Long Service Awards were also presented to 48 senior staff who have worked under the umbrella of the KTS Group of Companies.

“Currently, we have about three to four thousand employees who have been working more than ten years in the company,” said Lau.

After the award presentation, education scholarships were also presented to five Chinese independent school students who are part of the 35 recipients from Sarawak and Sabah.

After Kuching, the KTS 60th anniversary celebration is slated to be held in Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Also present at the dinner were his wife Datin Wendy Lau, mother Datin Sri Wong Suk Ting, KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming and other board of directors.