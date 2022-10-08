Late Penghulu Imban bestowed with posthumous ‘Dato’ title

MIRI (Oct 8): The late Penghulu Imban Medan, who was killed by communists in 1972, was conferred a posthumous Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) award, which carries the title ‘Dato’, on Saturday.

The late Iban community leader was given the award during the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 86th birthday celebration in Miri, and the award was received by his granddaughter Roselind Anthony Ajang.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Sarawak government for honouring my late grandfather, who was killed by the communists in 1972,” she said when met by reporters at the award ceremony at the Meritz Hotel here.

On February 22, 1972, Imban was killed during an attack by the communists on an Iban longhouse in Ulu Oya.

Following the attack, residents in the area were resettled in an area now known as Sekuau, about 45 kilometres from Sibu town.

A primary school was built in the area and named Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Imban to honour him and his sacrifices.

In the award ceremony today, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim was the first to receive state honours – he was bestowed with the Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

Also receiving the DA award was State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Meanwhile, the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’, will be presented to its sole recipient, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a separate ceremony on Sunday.