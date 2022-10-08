Lorry attendant dies after vehicle crashes in Simunjan

KUCHING (Oct 8): The lorry attendant who had been trapped inside the wrecked vehicle since the accident at Jalan Kampung Sebauh, Simunjan last night, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased, identified as Hussein Seltan, 41, was extricated out of the wrecked vehicle at 10.55am and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His body was handed over to the police for further action.

The lorry, which was filled with palm oil fruits, landed on its side after it is believed to have gone out of control and veered off the road around 7.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement earlier today said rescuers from the Simunjan station. located about 40km away, arrived at the scene around 8.40pm last night.

At the scene, rescuers discovered that the lorry had landed on its passenger side, at the left side of the road.

Two male victims were also identified to be trapped inside the vehicle’s cabin.

By using a rescue tool, the 53-year-old lorry driver was successfully extricated out of the damaged cabin at 12.45am.

The driver was said to have sustained injuries to both legs and was in a conscious state when he was rescued out of the wreck.

He was Immediately sent to a hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance from the Ministry of Health.