MA63 Special Council also defends Sabah, Sarawak and people’s basic needs

KOTA MARUDU (Oct 8): Pursuit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) goes beyond defending Sabah and Sarawak, and its people’s rights.

“Issues pertaining to fulfilling the needs for development, including basic infrastructures like roads, water and electricity, as well as education, health and security facilities are being pursued under MA63 too,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He noted that these are the concerns of the people, particularly in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“This has been the focus of the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63), especially to pursue fair and equitable development for Sabahans and Sarawakians,” said Ongkili, who is the Member of Parliament here.

Speaking after launching a 19-door longhouse at Kampung Rugading in Matunggong here, he added that these was important to reduce, if not abolish, the poor and hardcore poor rate in both states.

“For Kota Marudu, we have built some 28 longhouses in Matunggong, but there are over 30 villages in northern Sabah and hundreds in Sarawak requiring modern longhouses.

“We expect this to be raised in the next MKMA63 meetings,” he said.

Also present at the event was Matunggong assemblywoman Datuk Julita Majungki.