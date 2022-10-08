MMA lauds ‘significant’ 11.5 pct increase in national health budget

KUCHING (Oct 8): The 11.5 per cent increase in the national health budget for 2023 is a significant improvement compared to Budget 2022 and a step in the right direction towards reforms needed in the healthcare system, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

He said MMA is glad that the government has recognised the need for a higher operational budget with an allocation of RM31.5 billion for its operational expenditure which they believe will go towards addressing the issues of many of its ageing healthcare facilities.

“We wish to thank the Health Minister for working hard towards getting a higher budget for the Health Ministry.

“We believe his proposal for six new initiatives worth RM3.4 billion to the Finance Ministry in late September made an impact in convincing the Finance Ministry on the need for a much higher allocation for the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement.

Dr Muruga also said MMA welcomes plans to increase healthcare facilities in the country, and hoped there would be further details soon on the government’s plans for its healthcare human resources which represent the heartbeat of the public healthcare system.

“There is still a long way to go in addressing the issue of contract doctors and the shortages in specialists,” he pointed out.

He added the government’s emphasis on prevention through enhancements to its various screening programmes is also welcomed.

“It is hoped this will encourage the public to take full advantage of the support given. Going forward, MMA hopes there will be transparency in the utilisation of the various allocations under the Health Ministry,” he said.