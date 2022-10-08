National Sports Vision 2030 outlines new direction for sports development

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 8): The National Sports Vision 2030 (VSN2030) will provide a new direction and plan for the development of national sports that is comprehensively and collectively mapped for a period of 10 years, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said VSN2030 would breathe a new life into the national sports arena with the concept of ‘From Community to Community’, involving the entire Keluarga Malaysia, to plan the national sports strategy for the next 10 years.

“It will also continue the legacy of sports as a powerful tool of unity in the community and produce world-class champions as well as become the government’s official document in the country’s sports development,” he said when launching VSN2030 in conjunction with National Sports Day 2022 (HSN2022) here today.

VSN2030 is a policy document with the concept of ‘sports democratisation’, with openness to receiving the views and voices of all parties, said Ismail Sabri.

“This document will be scrutinised from time to time to ensure it remains relevant in driving the Malaysian sports industry and to continue to shine until the year 2030,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also asked the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to further improve sports culture and achievements through several proactive efforts.

The efforts include offering scholarships and providing further study opportunities to outstanding athletes who have successfully won medals at the Malaysian Games (Sukma) level as well as international tournaments recognised by the government.

Selecting former athletes as physical education coaches and engaging them in the sports talent search initiative through the My Talent Identification (MyTID) programme, he said.

“Upgrading sports facilities to increase the accessibility which will indirectly facilitate the active participation of Keluarga Malaysia in sports activities,” he said.

Lastly, revising and regazetting the First Schedule under the Sports Development Act 1997, in which the types of sports listed will be increased and to include electronic sports.

Ismail Sabri said the government was always committed to developing the sports industry through various aid packages so that the industry players could continue to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

On HSN2022, he said the programme was aiming to attract the participation of 4.5 million people in sports activities that had been lined up.

HSN2022 is a strategic collaboration between stakeholders as well as ministries and agencies in organising sports, recreation and fitness activities, involving, among others, professionals, social influencers, sports industry players, athletes and sports icons, he added.

Ismail Sabri said HSN had encouraged members of the Keluarga Malaysia to pursue active lifestyle in line with the National Sports Policy.

“Let us together support the government’s efforts to make Malaysia a sporting nation with the target of at least two-thirds of Malaysians exercising and being active in sports at least five sessions a week and 30 minutes per session,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Kuala Lumpur Sports Industry Expo 2022, taking place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, is an expo that includes various sporting events in one place.

The expo is one of the main platforms to highlight the potential, great impact and contribution of the sports industry to economic development and national income, he said.

“All of the government’s commitments indicate a high level of concern in helping sports industry players generate the national economy through operations, support fund, and programmes at the domestic and international levels,” he added. – Bernama