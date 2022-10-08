No good news for local councils in Budget 2023

KUCHING (Oct 8): There is no cheer for the local councils in Sarawak, which are faced with higher expectations from the local residents but small allocation from the federal government.

The national Budget 2023, which was tabled in Parliament yesterday evening, was another disappointment as it was silent on the allocation for the local authorities.

Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also in charge of DBKU, said the size of federal budget allocation to the local councils this year shall determine the level of local councils’ operations, level of services, development needs that can be carried out and shall also ascertain the level of satisfaction and expectation of the people they serve.

He noted that there was no significant difference from the budget allocations in previous years to the local councils.

“Local councils require more allocations to finance more infrastructural and development projects, to grow and to provide better community services and to influence, support and promote local economic development,” he lamented when commenting on the national Budget 2023.

Likewise, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Datuk Peter Minos said the small allocation showed that the federal government was not too keen on local councils.

Thus, he added, the local councils in Sarawak are expected to survive on their own.

“The Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) fund is pretty useful especially for road repairs and constructions.

“Still the allocation is not much but welcomed nevertheless. The local councils appreciate the fund,” he said.

Minos said usually local councils in Sarawak did not get much from the federal ministry.

“I think they focus more on the Malaya side. We get more from our state Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

“From the national Budget 2023, it makes little difference from this year,” he said.

Minos said the local councils are expected to do so many things by the local residents and even by the government, and now are struggling with funding, adding that life is tough for the local councils.

Marris had been allocated RM5.2 billion under Budget 2023.