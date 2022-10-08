Penghulu hopes big cut from budget allocation to go into developing rural agriculture

KAPIT (Oct 8): Local community leader Penghulu Pasang Tubak hopes that with Sarawak getting a development allocation of RM5.4 billion under the national budget, a significant part of it would go into helping rural communities generate more income, especially in the area of agriculture.

This was highlighted by him when asked about his view on Budget 2023 tabled in Parliament yesterday.

In this regard, he also hoped that the federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry would work closely with Sarawak in providing assistance to the owners of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land so as to enable them to develop their idle land.

“Since 2010, the Sarawak government has been running the NCR survey initiative, in which many lands have been issued with titles.

“This is a game-changer.

“We have land bank, but lack of funds and the knowhow to develop them.

“I hope the government would set up a fund to help us open up the idle lands for commercial farming, and perhaps, construct access roads to farms and establish an integrated agriculture training centre in Kapit,” said Pasang, who hails from Nanga Ensila along the Rajang River.

According to him, such integrated centre could attract the younger generation to be involved in the agriculture, especially with regard to modern farming – hydroponics being one.

“The centre could provide training in fish-hatchery, veterinary services, as well as training and resources rooms, acting as a one-stop service hub for young aspiring farmers.”

The community leader also called upon the relevant authorities to do away with the red tapes in terms of measures to help raise the socio-economic level of the rural folks, especially the farmers.

In addition, Pasang also called upon the government to address rising costs in animal feeds.

In this respect, he felt that the government should find ways to boost local production instead of mostly relying on the imports of raw materials, including veterinary medicines.

He also pointed out the potential of agro-tourism in Kapit in view of the division being renowned for its ‘dabai’ (local olives), as well as prized freshwater fish species such as the ‘empurau’, ‘tengadak’ and ‘semah’.

“Perhaps, the government could set up a ‘Dabai Park’ in Kapit,” he suggested.

Nonetheless, Pasang opined that the allocation under the national budget was not the most important factor with regard to developing agriculture in the rural areas of Sarawak.

“It is the strong political will that really matters, when it comes to approval of projects.

“That said, the people themselves also need to take good care of themselves and to not depend solely on government handouts,” he stressed.