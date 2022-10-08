Petronas’ Sabah-Sarawak pipeline leak due to soil movement

MIRI (Oct 8): The Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline leak which caused the giant oil company to declare force majeure on supply to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility was caused by soil movement.

Petronas in a statement on Saturday said the leak occurred at the vicinity of KP201 on Sept 21, 2022.

“This has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility at the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu.

“Petronas wishes to clarify the force majeure affects the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility only. Other LNG production facilities within the PLC will continue to operate as planned,” it said.

It added they were mindful the incident has impacted its delivery commitments to some of its contracted LNG buyers and is currently in discussions to identify suitable mitigation efforts.

“Petronas is currently conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the SSGP to ensure the integrity and safety of the pipeline,” it said.

On Thursday, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian issued a statement demanding Petronas to verify if the latest leak involving its SSGP occurred near Pa Berunut, Lawas.

He questioned Petronas as to why residents there were not aware of such incidents when it happened near their home.

“As a resident of Lawas and the representative of the people who live close to this SSGP, I demand an explanation from Petronas as to why leaks and explosions are happening with such frequency. Is it because of shoddy workmanship and inferior materials used in the construction? Is it due to poor or irregular inspections and maintenance?” he was quoted as saying.