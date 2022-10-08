Premier: Sarawak can become high income, developed state by 2030 with Digital Economy

MIRI (Oct 8): With the introduction of Digital Economy based on data and innovation, Sarawak is capable of achieving its vision to become a high income and a developed state by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was also possible due to ongoing large scale infrastructure development projects to facilitate economic activities and investment in the state.

He pointed out that without a good road network and an efficient economy, Sarawak would not be able to move fast towards achieving the vision.

“Infrastructure development requires huge costs and the usual method through the annual budget will not be able to finance the high cost of building roads and bridges.

“Alhamdulillah, through alternative financing which is through Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), the state is able to implement these projects to provide the infrastructures that will drive the state’s economy,” he said when speaking at a parade in conjunction with Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 86th Birthday at Miri Outdoor Stadium today.

As far as the investment activities in Sarawak is concerned, Abang Johari pointed out that the state was fortunate to have a large energy resources generated by hydro dams and natural resources that produce renewable energy.

He said investment activities depend on the state’s ability to provide competitive electricity tariffs in the region.

“By taking over Bakun hydro from the federal government in 2018, Sarawak has full power over electricity and in determining electricity tariffs,” he said.

Abang Johari was also confident that Miri will continue to see more development with the increased activity of the oil and gas industry here, especially with the relocation of Shell’s headquarters to here.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari recalled Taib’s leadership, where the latter’s vision had brought Sarawak into a modern era through the industrial development programme under Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score), which opened up pathways for Sarawak to develop.

“Sarawak’s success under Tun’s leadership can be seen from the successful development of industrial zones such as Samajaya and Samalaju which provide job opportunities for thousands of Sarawakians, especially the youth,” said Abang Johari.