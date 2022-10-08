Proposed income tax reduction will ease financial burden of M40, says Chai

KUCHING (Oct 8): The proposed two per cent reduction of income tax for middle-income (M40) households will help ease the financial burden faced by many families and individuals in this category, said Datuk Jonathan Chai.

The Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary-general said those with annual earnings of between RM50,001 and RM70,000 would see their income tax rate reduced from 13 per cent to 11 per cent, and those earning between RM70,001 and RM100,00 from 21 per cent to 19 per cent.

Chai, who is also Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary-general, also lauded the support offered to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country through the proposed reduction of taxable income for the first RM100,000 earned from 17 per cent to 15 per cent.

“Indeed, I am very pleased with the announcement of such measures as ACCCIS had been requesting for the revision (of tax rate) over the past years. The proposed reduction is expected to benefit about 150,000 SMEs who will be able to save up to RM2,000,” he told The Borneo Post.

He was commenting on Budget 2023 tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday.

Adding on, Chai also lauded the government for continuing to provide much needed assistance to the lower-income (B40) group.

“A one-off contribution of RM2,500 will be given to households earning under RM2,500 with five or more children, while a cash aid of between RM1,000 and RM2,000 will be given to those households with one to four children.

“This is by far the highest handout to be provided by the government,” he said.

He added that Budget 2023 has a total allocation of RM372.3 billion, out of which RM272.3 billion will be set aside for administrative expenditure, RM95 billion (development expenditure), RM5 billion (Covid-19 fund) and RM2 billion (unexpected expenses).

“Over the long run, we need conscientious efforts and commitment from the government to deal with the bloated civil service with the hope to contain the administrative expenditure at a reasonable level.

“We need to gradually attain a better balance or proportion between the administrative and development expenditures,” Chai said.