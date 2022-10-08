Sabah records 129 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sabah recorded 129 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with five districts reported double-digit infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Sandakan topped the list with 19 cases, Kota Kinabalu 15, Tuaran 14, Penampang 12 and Tawau 10.

“A total of 128 from the 129 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, and one case in Category 4.

“A lower number of samples with a slightly higher positivity rate than yesterday resulted in 129 new infections. This figure is a decrease of nine cases compared to Friday’s figure,” he said.

Masidi added that nine districts recorded zero infections in the past 24 hours namely Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Telupid and Tongod.