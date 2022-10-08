‘Sarawak key partner in reinforcing US-Malaysia relations’

KUCHING (Oct 8): Sarawak is hailed as a key partner in strengthening the US-Malaysia cooperation in energy security, environment conservation, and people-to-people ties, including youth empowerment.

This was highlighted by US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian D McFeeters, during a press roundtable at Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here yesterday.

The session was part of his three-day working to Kuching, which was a follow-up of the virtual tour conducted late last year.

The ambassador on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, whom he regarded as a ‘forward-looking leader, focused on the clean energy agenda and combating climate crisis’.

McFeeters also had meetings with key figures from Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) and Sarawak Energy Bhd.

“The US government is always in constant dialogue with the government of Malaysia about the top-level commitment to COP26 (26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) and COP27.

“There’s been a number of discussions about Malaysia making significant pledges in terms of plans to reduce its carbon footprint, and the US has similar pledges and similar challenges.

“On the Sarawak side, we’re getting into more details through the meetings with the Premier, Petros and Sarawak Energy about what are Sarawak’s plans and how can the US help, which can be through government-to-government, and sometimes, through US companies that can provide the technology in many areas – from energy efficiency, digitising the grid, to lowering the cost of renewable energy.

“We try to make those connections,” he said.

McFeeters also talked about health cooperation between the US and Sarawak, where he pointed out the visit by Dr Aaron Neal, an infectious disease expert, to the state.

Dr Neal is associated with US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is one of the institutions that make up the National Institutes of Health under the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“He (Dr Neal) came to Sarawak in the last couple of months and made a tour including to the some upriver places. The proposal that he had was to engage the National Institutes of Health.

“There are definitely some follow-ups from that.

“More generally, we met the people from Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre, which wants to work with places like the Duke University in the US, to be able to trade partnerships, but we have to look into that and see what the linkages are.

“Definitely, (this is) one of the things we want to do,” he added.

Also present yesterday were Gurdit Singh, the press attaché to the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and SBC chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia.