Sarawak natives sidelined in Budget 2023, says Tamin rep

KUCHING (Oct 8): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang has expressed disappointment over the unfair budget allocation for indigenous people.

While lauding the development budget allocated for Sarawak, he said the community development expenditure for all Sarawak natives has been sidelined in the federal budget.

“Generally the budget tabled in Parliament was a very good budget and welfare oriented budget. Sarawak was allocated for RM5.4 billion, that amount normally the average yearly budget for Sarawak.

“But I also expected that there will be a budget for Orang Asal in Sarawak- the Daha community – for them to prosper in living,” he said in a statement.

He said the Budget 2023 should have allocated a specific budget for Sarawak natives given the state’s contribution to the national revenue.

“I understand that Sarawakians wish to see more funds for Sarawak next year since the state has been the main contributor to the national revenue especially from oil and gas.

“Orang Asli in Malaya was allocated a budget for them. The Chinese and Indian communities also have a budget allocated for them.

“I hope next time there is a similar allocation for the Dayak community to be included in the national budget.”