SC urged to expand special programme for women in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Securities Commission (SC) has been called to expand its special training programme for women in Sarawak.

In highlighting this, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah believes that such programme would help empower Sarawakian women in gaining better representation at the corporate level.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, the percentage of women at the decision-making level, including as members of board of directors, has reached the targeted 30 per cent – except in the private sector.

“Thus, steps taken to empower women at this level are welcome.

“We also hope that the special training programme by SC would cover Sarawak,” she said in a statement yesterday, issued as her response to Budget 2023 tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

On the Budget itself, Fatimah described it as ‘very welfare-oriented’.

She said with substantial allocations for welfare assistance, it would help cushion the impact from the high inflationary pressure, especially on those from the low-income (B40) groups.

She also lauded the announcement on tax exemption on income received from years 2023 to 2028 of assessment to encourage more women to return to work after a career break.

However, Fatimah also noted that the five-year tax exemption would only benefit those under the eKasih programme.

In this regard, she said the initiative should be extended to those from middle-income (M40) groups in view of the slowdown in the global economy.

“Not many working women will benefit (from this assistance).

“Therefore, this strategy should be further strengthened by expanding a support network to B40 and M40 at reasonable rates, and not only focusing on those registered under e-Kasih should the government want to keep women in the workforce.

“A support system in the form of subsidies in childcare for working mothers is a basic daily requirement,” she added.