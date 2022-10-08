Social enterprise Tanoti gets shout-out from Finance Minister during Budget tabling

KUCHING (Oct 8): Award-winning social enterprise Tanoti was thrusted into the spotlight on Friday when Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz gave it a mention during his tabling of Budget 2023 in Parliament.

In announcing the allocation of RM10 million to support preservation of local languages and cultures, Tengku Zafrul informed the House that the bag used to bring along the Budget 2023 speech book was a product of Sarawak weavers from Tanoti.

“The bag’s songket design represents the six main races in Sarawak, which are the Orang Ulu, Malay, Bidayuh, Iban, Melanau and Chinese.

“The diversity of motifs is combined to create this attractive bag,” the Finance Minister was quoted to have said.

In a Facebook post, Tanoti said it was happy about the shout-out, and also thankful in that the Budget had considered so many critical interests, including crafts, in which hotels would receive a special tax deduction of up to RM500,000 for the purchase of Malaysian handicrafts.

It further noted other critical interests covered under Budget 2023 such as sustainability as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, locally-made products, and creative economy.

“The Tanoti Budget 2023 bag is a collective work of songket weavers Siti Norbani Arbi from Kampung Moyan Laut, Asajaya; Norhamish Abdullah from Hulu Gedong, Serian; Hasmah Yamin from Kampung Tanah Puteh, Serian; and Nur Armesya Ahmad from Kampung Muara Tebas, Bako; as well as Pua Kumbu weaver Nyulai Tempa from Rumah Gare, Ulu Kapit.

“The bag maker is Senia Jugi from Bintangor, Sarikei, while the textile designer is Ong Wan Fen from Kuching,” said Tanoti in the post.

To know more about Tanoti products, go to https://shop.tanoticrafts.com/.