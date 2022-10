KAPIT (Oct 8): Two schools in Baleh have been affected by flash floods due to excessive rainfall since last night.

The schools are SK Oyan Tengah and SK Mujong Tengah.

Water level at SK Oyan Tengah began to rise around 2am, affecting 15 students staying in the boarding house, twelve teachers and seven clerical staff.

SK Mujong Tengah was flooded around 6am this morning.

By noon today, the water level began to subside.