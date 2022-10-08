Zuraida Kamaruddin officially Parti Bangsa Malaysia new president, replacing Larry Sng

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has replaced Datuk Larry Sng as the new president of fledgling Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

The Ampang MP’s appointment was confirmed by secretary-general Nor Hiizwan Ahmad in a statement today.

“The supreme council meeting that convened yesterday confirmed seven motions that were unanimously approved.

“Among the motions that were unanimously accepted was to appoint Zuraida as the president,” Nor Hiizwan said.

He added that PBM held its annual general meeting (AGM) in Shah Alam, Selangor last Saturday.

Sng, who is also Julau MP, had posted on Facebook last week that he was still PBM president and would not step down anytime soon if the 15th general election were to be held in the near future, but did not specify a time frame.

Instead, he said the transition of power to Zuraida following AGM should follow proper procedures. – Malay Mail