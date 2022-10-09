1,500 attend thanksgiving in conjunction with TYT’s birthday

MIRI: About 1,500 people attended a thanksgiving event in conjunction with the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 86th birthday at At-Taqwa Mosque on Friday night.

Taib was present at the function with his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Also present were Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister of Women Development, Children and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi; and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

According to a statement from the Public Communication Unit Sarawak (UKAS), the event started with a Maghrib prayer led by Sarawak Grand Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Later, there was a Yasin reading session as well as Zikir Marhaban by Gabungan Kumpulan Zikir Bahagian Miri.

After that, the guests performed Isyak prayer and then, proceeded to dinner.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin were also present.