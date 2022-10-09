Abg Jo to speak at Tokyo climate change forum

KUCHING (Oct 9): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be making an official visit to Japan starting tomorrow (Monday) to take part in a forum as one of the panel speakers to address climate change.

The Office of Premier of Sarawak in a press release said the Premier will be sharing his views at the invitation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government together with various other international speakers.

The forum partipated by him is entitled “TIME TO ACT” climate action movement to accelerate viable decarbonisation efforts.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government in its website had said this forum will share related information and knowledge while calling for concrete actions to prevent the growing threat of the climate crisis,

with the aim of the broader use of green hydrogen around the world.

The forum will kick off on Oct 12 with a keynote address by Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency and followed by a panel discussion.

The other panel speakers include Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Premier of New South Wales (Australia) Dominic Perrottet, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of India to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd chairman Yoshinori Kanehana.

Kanehana is also the co-chair of the Hydrogen Council, a global chief executive officer (CEO)-led initiative of 132 leading energy, transport, industry and investment companies with a united and long-term vision to develop the hydrogen economy.

The press release also said as part of his weeklong itinerary in Tokyo, the Premier and his delegation will be visiting the Toyota Motor Corporation Motomachi plant and meeting with the management of Sumitomo Corporation.

He will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Sarawak government and Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd that seeks to expand its existing manufacturing plant at the Samalaju Industrial Zone, Bintulu.

He will also be meeting with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry officials, the management of Marubeni Corporation and Eneos Corporation, visiting Tokyo Hydrogen Museum and Tokyo Oi Hydrogen Station.

The Premier will be accompanied during the visit by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also the Minister for International Trade and Investment.