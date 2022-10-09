Agong calls on relevant agencies, people to brace for floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on all relevant agencies to make thorough and comprehensive preparations to face the risk of flooding due to the Northeast Monsoon.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the preparations are not only in reducing flood impacts but in devising a method to ensure that assistance to the victims can be provided in a planned, prompt and effective manner.

His Majesty said this is in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW, who demanded his people to always make preparations to deal with any possibility in the future.

“Every year in November, the country is faced with the risk of flooding, and recently, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicted that Malaysia would face heavy rains and the risk of major floods.

“I would like to remind my subjects to brace themselves and make preparations to face possible weather phenomena,” His Majesty said at the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived at the venue at about 9.40 am and were received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad and Cabinet ministers.

In conjunction with the celebration, Al-Sultan Abdullah called on national leaders to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s administration in various aspects of life, including the concept of administration based on good governance, politics, economy, security and justice.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said Prophet Muhammad had taught every leader to set the right intentions, be honest in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to them, and embrace the value of taqwa (piety) as the main principle.

“The concept of administration demanded by Islam is a trust that is always within the scope of the divine covenant between human beings and their Creator.

“So everything that the leader does must be done solely on the basis of safeguarding the welfare of the ummah,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Prophet also demanded a close relationship between leaders and community based on love and mutual respect for each other.

According to the King, leaders and people should note that the excellence of Madinah under Prophet Muhammad’s administration was due to the socio-political strength that guaranteed the rights and justice of the people, the effectiveness of unifying the ummah and dynamic economic development.

“Prophet Muhammad prioritised the interests of the many over individuals. He did not fight for a narrow agenda but acted justly by developing an idea for the well-being of the ummah,” said His Majesty.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Anugerah Perdana Maulidur Rasul 2023 to Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Education Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.

Six other individuals were presented with the Maulidur Rasul awards, including the University of Malaya Centre for Civilisational Dialogue director Prof Datuk Dr Azizah Baharudin (Science and Civilisation Icon); Zikay Foundation chairman Datuk Mohd Khay Ibrahim (Islamic Corporate Icon); celebrity Mizz Nina whose real name is Syazrina Azman (Humanitarian Activist Icon) and Chee Hoi Lan (Ibu Sejati Keluarga Malaysia) for her contribution in raising and educating her Muslim adoptive daughter. – Bernama