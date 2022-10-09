Army chief conferred ‘Dato Sri’ title

KUCHING (Oct 9): Chief of Army Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Zamrose Mohd Zain was yesterday conferred the ‘Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak’ (PNBS) which carries the title Dato’ Sri from Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT)Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in conjunction with his 86th birthday celebration.

“This investiture shows Sarawak government’s recognition to TDM’s services and leadership. All members and personnel of TDM wish to congratulate the Chief of Army on the conferment of the honour,” said the Malaysian Army (TDM) headquarters Public Relations department in a statement.

“This award is also in line with the Fifth Pillar of the 28th Chief of Army Order of the Day: Enhancement of Army-Civilian Relations, which focuses on the relations’ formation and the people’s recognition of TDM,” said the statement.