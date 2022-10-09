Baby boy dies after boat capsizes off Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): A one-year-old boy died while nine others managed to swim to safety after the passenger boat they were in capsized in Kampung Rampaian Laut waters in Kota Belud on Sunday.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue (BBP) station chief Muhammad Syazwan Latun said in the 1.05 pm incident, infant Muhammad Hayrul Sufyan Fian was found by villagers before being pronounced dead by a medical officer.

Muhammad Syazwan said the station received an emergency call at 2.22 pm before dispatching a rescue team to the scene, located about 21 km from Kota Belud BBP.

“It is learnt that the passengers were visiting relatives in Pulau Mantanani. However, on their return journey the boat capsized,” he told Bernama when contacted.

In a statement, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the 10 people, comprising four men, three women and three children, were travelling from Pulau Mantanani to Kampung Rampaian Laut in Kota Belud when the incident happened.

It said the body of the boy was handed over to the police and the rescue operation was called off at 4.15 pm. – Bernama