Budget 2023: 7,615 development projects will be implemented nationwide next year, says Mustapa

BACHOK (Oct 9): A total of 7,615 development projects — 1,724 new projects and 5,891 extension projects — will be implemented next year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said that the implementation of development projects according to schedule is very important, to fulfil the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to enjoy better socioeconomic status.

“On October 13, myself and the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, will co-chair a meeting to facilitate the implementation of national development projects with all ministries, to ensure that they are ready with their respective implementation plans and that all issues can be resolved immediately,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a meeting with the participants in the Keluarga Malaysia hardcore poverty eradication programme (BMTKM) in Kampung Golok, here today.

Commenting further, Mustapa said that, among the new development projects which have been approved in the 2023 Budget, are the improvement of infrastructure facilities in rural areas; Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Sabah Highway; upgrading the North-South Expressway from North Senai to Pandan (Johor Bahru) to six lanes and flood mitigation plans across the country.

“Government assets also need to be properly maintained regularly to ensure that the facilities provided are always in good condition to improve the quality of delivery.

“Among the allocations for projects to upgrade and maintain government assets include state and federal roads, schools and other educational institutions, assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and assets of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said.

He said that the development allocation for next year’s budget is the highest in history, at RM95 billion with an increase of RM19.4 billion, or 25.7 per cent, from RM75.6 billion in 2022.

“To bridge the regional development gap, the government has also allocated 50.3 per cent of the basic development expenditure to six underdeveloped states to implement projects, including water infrastructure, electricity, roads, health and education facilities.

“A total of RM6.3 billion is allocated to Sabah and RM5.4 billion to Sarawak, which is higher than the allocation announced in 2022,” he said. — Bernama