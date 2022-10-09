Car completely destroyed by fire in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 9): A car was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Lorong Bahagia Tengah 1A here last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a team of firefighters from the Sungai Merah fire station was rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 8.41pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring the situation under control around 9pm before fully extinguishing it a few minutes later,” it added.

Bomba said no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

The firefighters ended their operation at 9.15pm.