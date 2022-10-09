Embrace differences, similarities for a stronger Keluarga Malaysia – Tun Juhar

SANDAKAN (Oct 9): The differences that exist in the community should be turned into an advantage while similarities should be made a source of reinforcement in strengthening Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysia Family), said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said unity that has been fostered should be further strengthened with bonds of love and a tolerant attitude as a big family in line with the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Catalyst for Prosperity’.

“These principles were applied by Prophet Muhammad SAW when he built the city of Medina. Looking back on the history of Prophet Muhammad SAW while he was in Medina, he made peace agreements with various tribes living near the city.

“This is to further raise the understanding and renew relations based on the principle of truth as well as to avoid chaos,” he said in a speech at the launch of the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations here on Sunday.

In the face of the world’s growing challenges, Tun Juhar called on the people, regardless of their status, especially in this state, to play their respective roles especially in helping to recover from the crisis they are facing.

According to Tun Juhar, obstacles need to be tackled with true wisdom, knowledge and skills through the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

“Hopefully our spirit of togetherness can have a big impact, thus building a dynamic and progressive community in this state,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor when speaking at the same gathering said that Muslims today must have determination and new methods to face the current challenges, including having the ability to work hard and be independent to avoid dependence on others.

Being self-reliant is an attitude that Muslims in this country need to emulate, especially among the younger generation. We also need to continue learning and mastering the latest knowledge and skills while appreciating the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah to avoid remaining backward,” he added.

At the event, Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association president Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, who is also the former vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, and former Sabah Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul were each named recipients of the Tokoh Maulidur Rasul award.

They each took home RM20,000 in cash, a watch, a set of clothing and a plaque.

Earlier, a total of 121 teams from various government departments and agencies as well as schools, organisations, and villages participated in a parade from the Padang Bandaran Sandakan to the Dewan Masyarakat Sandakan. – Bernama