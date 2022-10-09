Floods: Six areas in Kapit inundated

KAPIT (Oct 9): Six areas here were flooded as water levels breached the danger level as of 6pm on Sunday.

Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Timothy Barat said the areas involved were Rumah Philipmon, Nanga Bawai, Baleh, Rumah Umping, Lepong Baleh and Rumah John Ramba.

“Also affected are SK Pila, Kampung Muhibah Kapit involving three families and SK Lepong Baleh which was flooded on the main road leading to the school.

“Temporary flood relief centres have been opened at the Ministry of Sports Development and Urbanisation youth hostel to accommodate four flood victims from Rumah John Ramba whose unit was flooded by about 0.6 metres,” he said.

Timothy said based on information from the headmaster of SK Nanga Ibun, the area was also flooded this morning and could only be accessed via the river.

“Currently there are no teachers and students at the school because it is the weekend,” he said.

He disclosed that the Kapit Divisional Disaster Committee has also been activated.

“In terms of logistics, Bomba has two boats and the Civil Defense Force (APM) has one, to be used in rescue operations.

“Our personnel are on standby 24 hours in case the flood situation worsens,” he added.

He advised residents living in flood-prone areas to be prepared for evacuation to necessary.