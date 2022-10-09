Heavy rains cause floods, landslide in KK, Penampang, Putatan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): Many areas in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan were flooded following continuous rain on Sunday.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah) in a statement stated that the rain which began around 2.30pm, had submerged many roads while rivers in flood hotspot areas had overflowed.

Among the roads that were affected were Jalan Panglima Banting, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Inobong, Jalan Maang, Jalan Sugud and the Sigar Roundabout while the water level at Sungai Moyog and Sungai Maang continued to increase.

Kampung Penampang Proper and Kampung Sugud, both in Penampang were flooded while many roads leading to both villages were only passable by big vehicles.

Several areas in Putatan were also badly affected by the flood, while Jalan Tuaran, from Menggatal towards Tobobon, was also impassable to vehicles.

Several areas in the state capital were also affected, especially along Jalan Lintas in Luyang, Jalan Kolombong and Jalan Inanam.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Force said several temporary flood evacuation centers at flood hotspot areas will be activated.

However at press time, no evacuation has been made.

Meanwhile, several houses near SK Langkawi in Papar were hit by a landslide following Sunday’s heavy rain.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the Papar fire and rescue station was alerted to the landslide at SK Langkawi in Papar and a team was deployed to monitor the situation.

A couple of houses were affected but no major damage was reported. Residents were told to move if the situation worsened, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, nine people from two families were evacuated from their homes when several areas at Kampung Mansiang in Menggatal were hit by flash flood.

The spokesperson said fire and rescue personnel from the Lintas fire and rescue station responded to a distress call at 3.27pm and helped to evacuate the affected families.

The victims are taking shelter with relatives and no untoward incident was reported, said the spokesperson.