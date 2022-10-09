Ismail Sabri receives ‘Datuk Patinggi’ title from Yang di-Pertua Negeri

MIRI (Oct 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday was conferred the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang award by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The award carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’.

Ismail Sabri was the sole recipient of the award in the investiture ceremony held today in conjunction with the Head of State’s birthday celebration.

Dressed in black traditional Malay attire, the prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan as he went on stage to receive the award.

Ismail Sabri led the list of 846 recipients of state honours.

Also present at the investiture ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Amar Jumaa’ni Tuanku Bujang as well as state cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.