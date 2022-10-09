KTS Group of Companies hold Family Day to celebrate 60th anniversary

KUCHING (Oct 9): A fun-filled KTS Group of Companies’ Family Day was held at KTS Garden here in conjunction with the group’s 60th anniversary celebration, attended by about 1,300 staff and their families across the country, Brunei and Singapore.

Throughout the event yesterday, there were seven rounds of lucky draws for the participants, where winners brought home products from KTS Group of Companies.

The day started with a Zumba session organised under a canopy specially set up for the event. Children were also entertained by clowns with their balloon making and magic tricks.

There were a total of nine games stations and a fitness challenge for participants as well as an exhibition of products sold under the group.

After engaging in a series of fun activities the participants headed inside KTS Garden to rest and relax. Lunch packs were also distributed to the participants.

The event was held from 9am to 1pm.