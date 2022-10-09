Sunday, October 9
KTS Group of Companies hold Family Day to celebrate 60th anniversary

By Sam Chua on Sarawak

KTS staff and family pose in front of a banner put up for the event. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Oct 9): A fun-filled KTS Group of Companies’ Family Day was held at KTS Garden here in conjunction with the group’s 60th anniversary celebration, attended by about 1,300 staff and their families across the country, Brunei and Singapore.

Throughout the event yesterday, there were seven rounds of lucky draws for the participants, where winners brought home products from KTS Group of Companies.

Children being entertained with balloon-making tricks by a clown at KTS Group of Companies’ Family Day. – Photo by Chimon Upon

The day started with a Zumba session organised under a canopy specially set up for the event. Children were also entertained by clowns with their balloon making and magic tricks.

There were a total of nine games stations and a fitness challenge for participants as well as an exhibition of products sold under the group.

About 1,300 staff members and their families turn up for the KTS Group of Companies’ Family Day at KTS Garden. – Photo by Chimon Upon

After engaging in a series of fun activities the participants headed inside KTS Garden to rest and relax. Lunch packs were also distributed to the participants.

The event was held from 9am to 1pm.

