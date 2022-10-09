Man dies after pickup truck rear-ends stationary lorry in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 9): A 48-year-old man died after his pick-up truck rear-ended a stationary lorry that was parked by the roadside at Jalan Lapangan Terbang here around 12.30am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said the deceased, identified as Yeo Nei Hing from Kota Sentosa, was pinned to the driver’s seat and was extricated from the vehicle by rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.

“The deceased who suffered from serious injuries was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“His body was later handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

Bomba said the lorry was used by the workers to conduct road maintenance.

According to one of the workers who was on the lorry’s bucket, the pickup truck was speeding towards their direction prior to the incident.

He then shouted in panic for the three others who were conducting road maintenance work behind the lorry to quickly get out of the way.

Moments after that, the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the lorry.

After cleaning the cleaning up the area of the accident debris, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.46am.