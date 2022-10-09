MetMalaysia: Strong winds, rough seas expected to hit Sabah waters

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a first category warning of strong winds and rough seas over the waters off Sabah next week.

MetMalaysa, in a post on its Facebook page today, said that strong north-westerly winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, with waves reaching heights of 3.5 metres, are expected to hit the waters off western Sabah and Labuan between Wednesday (October 12) and Saturday (October 15).

“This condition is dangerous for small boats, sea recreation and sea sports,” it said.

It also added that a similar condition is expected to hit the waters off Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang, Labuan and Palawan in the same period. — Bernama