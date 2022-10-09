Motorcyclist in Kuching perishes in accident

KUCHING (Oct 9): A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive vehicle at Jalan Datuk Haji Daud Bin Abdul Rahman at 3pm on Sunday.

According to a witness, the deceased was heading towards the Abang Kipali roundabout when he decided to head back towards Emart Matang by illegally riding his motorcycle across the road divider.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Azizi Abdullah and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

His body was handed over to the police to transport to SGH’s Forensic Unit for further action.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive was unscathed.