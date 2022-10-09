Motorcyclist killed in collision with MPV in Miri

MIRI (Oct 9): A 21-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Taman Bulatan here around 5.30am yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the motorcyclist, who suffered injuries to his chest and head following the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics from Miri Hospital at 5.48am.

“Investigation at the scene found the motorcycle ridden by the deceased from Jalan Taman Bulatan main road had collided with an MPV driven by a 47-year-old woman, which was about to enter the right intersection (Jalan Bulatan 1) at the time of the incident,” he added.

Alexson said the MPV driver did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) and Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.